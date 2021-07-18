Sports

Carreno Busta beats Krajinovic to win Hamburg European Open

The Associated Press

HAMBURG, Germany

Pablo Carreno Busta continued to impress on clay with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Filip Krajinovic in the Hamburg European Open final on Sunday.

The second-seeded Spaniard did not drop a set and converted all three of his break opportunities.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Carreno Busta said. “I think that I worked very, very hard to finally win this title. It’s my first ATP 500 title.”

It’s Carreno Busta’s sixth title overall. The 29-year-old also won in Marbella in April and he has now claimed 17 clay-court wins this season after reaching the semifinals at Barcelona and Mallorca.

The sixth-seeded Krajinovic was playing in his fourth ATP tour final. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals but was unable to claim his first title.

“I hope it will come one day,” Krajinovic said.

