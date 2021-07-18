Ryu expected to start for the Blue Jays against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (35-56, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-42, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-6, 3.70 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (8-5, 3.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -243, Rangers +200; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Texas will meet on Sunday.

The Blue Jays are 20-20 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 135 home runs as a team this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 30, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

The Rangers are 13-31 on the road. Texas has hit 108 home runs as a team this season. Joey Gallo leads them with 24, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-2. Robbie Ray earned his eighth victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs for Toronto. Jordan Lyles registered his sixth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 77 RBIs and is batting .335.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 34 extra base hits and 62 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.58 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm).