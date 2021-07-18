Scherzer expected to start for Washington against San Diego

San Diego Padres (54-40, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (42-48, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 2:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-7, 3.02 ERA, .94 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.66 ERA, .88 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -107, Padres -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and San Diego will play on Sunday.

The Nationals are 24-23 in home games in 2020. The Washington pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Max Scherzer leads them with a mark of 12.3.

The Padres have gone 21-21 away from home. San Diego has hit 115 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with 28, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.

The Padres won the last meeting 24-8. Chris Paddack recorded his fifth victory and Wil Myers went 3-for-6 with two home runs and seven RBIs for San Diego. Erick Fedde registered his seventh loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner is second on the Nationals with 17 home runs and is slugging .520.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 28 home runs and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .278 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Padres: 5-5, .291 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (elbow), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Yan Gomes: (oblique), Alex Avila: (calf).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Ryan Weathers: (ankle), Matt Strahm: (knee), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Yu Darvish: (hip), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).