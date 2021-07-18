Burnes scheduled to start for Brewers at Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (55-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-44, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.26 ERA, .90 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (2-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +119, Brewers -136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Willy Adames and the Brewers will take on the Reds Sunday.

The Reds are 23-22 on their home turf. Cincinnati is slugging .413 as a unit. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a .583 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Brewers are 28-18 on the road. Milwaukee is slugging .381 as a unit. Willy Adames leads the team with a slugging percentage of .479.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-4. Jandel Gustave earned his first victory and Christian Yelich went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Sean Doolittle registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker ranks second on the Reds with 37 extra base hits and is batting .293.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 17 home runs and is slugging .463.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers: 4-6, .231 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (rib cage), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Brewers: Devin Williams: (elbow), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).