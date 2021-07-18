Cueto expected to start for the Giants against Cardinals

San Francisco Giants (58-33, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (45-47, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (6-5, 4.15 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.79 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +107, Giants -125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and San Francisco will meet on Sunday.

The Cardinals are 24-19 on their home turf. The St. Louis pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, Adam Wainwright leads them with a mark of 8.5.

The Giants have gone 28-20 away from home. San Francisco has hit 135 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Crawford leads them with 18, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-1. Kwang Hyun Kim earned his fifth victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Anthony DeSclafani registered his fourth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 44 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Mike Yastrzemski is second on the Giants with 62 hits and is batting .236.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Giants: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee), Buster Posey: (thumb).