Minnesota to visit Detroit Saturday

Minnesota Twins (39-50, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (40-51, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Tigers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Nelson Cruz and the Twins will take on the Tigers Saturday.

The Tigers are 21-22 in home games in 2020. Detroit has hit 100 home runs as a team this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with 16, averaging one every 21.2 at-bats.

The Twins have gone 17-25 away from home. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Twins won the last meeting 12-9. Tyler Duffey earned his first victory and Jorge Polanco went 3-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs for Minnesota. Derek Holland registered his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 93 hits and has 52 RBIs.

Cruz leads the Twins with 18 home runs and is batting .304.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .249 batting average, 6.15 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Twins: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Daz Cameron: (toe).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Ryan Jeffers: (knee), Mitch Garver: (groin).