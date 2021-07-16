Fedde expected to start as Nationals host the Padres

San Diego Padres (53-40, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (42-47, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (4-6, 4.91 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-6, 4.59 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +125, Padres -144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and San Diego will play on Friday.

The Nationals are 24-22 on their home turf. Washington has hit 97 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with 25, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

The Padres have gone 20-21 away from home. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .320, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .367.

The Padres won the last meeting 9-8. Mark Melancon earned his second victory and Daniel Camarena went 1-for-1 with a home run and four RBIs for San Diego. Sam Clay registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto is second on the Nationals with 42 RBIs and is batting .283.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 45 extra base hits and 60 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .264 batting average, 5.78 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Padres: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.63 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (elbow), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Jordy Mercer: (quad), Yan Gomes: (oblique), Alex Avila: (calf).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Yu Darvish: (hip), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Blake Snell: (gastroenteritis), Matt Strahm: (knee), Ryan Weathers: (undisclosed), Austin Nola: (knee).