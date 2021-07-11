This Date in Baseball

July 12

1901 — Cy Young of the Boston Red Sox won his 300th game with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia A’s.

1945 — Tommy Holmes of the Boston Braves went hitless to end his consecutive-game hitting streak at 37 games, an NL record that stood until Pete Rose broke it in 1978.

1949 — Larry Doby of the Cleveland Indians and Jackie Robinson, Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe of the host Brooklyn Dodgers became the first black players to appear in an All-Star game as the AL took advantage of five NL errors to win 11-7 at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn.

1951 — Allie Reynolds of the New York Yankees beat Bob Feller of the Indians 1-0 with a no-hit game at Cleveland. Gene Woodling’s home run was the difference.

1955 — St. Louis’ Stan Musial hit Frank Sullivan’s first pitch of the 12th inning for a home run to give the NL All-Star team a 6-5 victory over the AL at Milwaukee’s County Stadium. The AL had led 5-0 after six innings.

1979 — In the most ill-fated promotion in baseball history, thousands of fans overran the Comiskey Park field during “Disco Demolition Night” and caused the Chicago White Sox to forfeit the second game of a doubleheader after losing to Detroit 4-1 in the first.

1990 — Melido Perez pitched the record-tying seventh no-hitter of the season as the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 8-0 in a game shortened to six innings by rain. That was one inning longer than the rain-shortened no-hitter pitched in 1988 by Melido’s brother Pascual, who watched from the Yankees’ bench.

1994 — Tony Gwynn barely slipped past Ivan Rodriguez on Moises Alou’s double in the 10th inning to give the NL an 8-7 victory and end its record six-game losing streak in the All-Star game. Fred McGriff’s two-run homer in the ninth off Lee Smith had tied it and earned him MVP honors.

1997 — Francisco Cordova and Ricardo Rinco combined for a 10 inning no-hitter as the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Houston Astros 3-0. Cordova pitched nine innings, walking two and striking out 10, before being removed with the score 0-0. Rincon pitched the 10th and got the win when Mark Smith hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

2005 — Miguel Tejada and Mark Teixeira led the American League to a 7-5 win over the National League in Detroit for its eighth straight win. Tejada, the game’s MVP, homered off John Smoltz to start the scoring and Teixeira added a two-run drive off Dontrelle Willis.

2008 — Greg Maddux became the oldest pitcher in big league history to steal a base at 42 years and 89 days when he stole a base in San Diego’s loss to Atlanta. Jim Kaat had the previous mark. It was Maddux’s 11th stolen base of his career.

2011 — Prince Fielder hit a three-run homer and Roy Halladay and his relief combined on a six-hitter to lead the NL over the AL 5-1, giving the senior circuit its first two-game winning streak in the All-Star game since the mid-1990s.

2016 — Kansas City’s Eric Hosmer homered and drove in two runs, Royals teammate Salvador Perez also hit a two-run homer, and the American League won its fourth consecutive All-Star Game, beating the NL 4-2.