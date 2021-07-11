Anderson, Reynolds lift Pirates past Mets 6-2 in DH opener

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) AP

Tyler Anderson pitched five innings and helped himself with a tiebreaking homer, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-2 victory over Marcus Stroman and the New York Mets on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

All-Star Bryan Reynolds also connected as last-place Pittsburgh bounced back from a 13-4 loss in the opener of the four-game set on Friday. John Nogowski had two hits and two RBIs.

Anderson (5-8) won consecutive starts for the second time this season, allowing two runs and six hits. He went winless in an eight-start span from May 15-June 28.

The game was tied at 2 when Anderson went deep with two out in the fifth, driving a 1-1 cutter from Stroman (6-7) over the wall in right-center. It was Anderson’s second career homer in 152 at-bats and first since July 9, 2016, for Colorado against Philadelphia.

“As soon as I hit it, I was hoping it got over the outfielder’s head,” Anderson said. “And then they were catching home runs earlier in the game. So, once it looked like it had a chance, I was hoping it wouldn’t get caught too.”

It was Pittsburgh’s first homer by a pitcher since Steven Brault on Sept. 1, 2019, and the first go-ahead homer by a Pirates pitcher since Gerrit Cole on Aug. 26, 2017.

“Really good swing,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “He got it out front, got it up in the air. Big swing at the time, 2-2 game, so yeah that was kind of cool to see.”

It also was the second game-winning RBI by a Pittsburgh pitcher this year. The Dodgers are the only other team with multiple game-winning RBIs from pitchers.

Reynolds was robbed of a home run when Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo made a terrific leaping catch at the wall in the first. But Reynolds easily cleared the fence in right-center on his two-run homer off Trevor May in the sixth.

“Bryan could have had two homers today, a really good play,” Shelton said. “But I give credit to our guys. We had a situation where we played a really close game for six innings last night and the game gets broken open. That happens in the first, Stro looked really good through three. We came right back.”

Nogowski continued his impressive start with the Pirates, hitting a two-run double in the fourth and a single in the sixth. He has 12 hits in five games since being acquired from St. Louis last weekend.

Ke’Bryan Hayes padded Pittsburgh’s lead with an RBI double in the sixth off Drew Smith.

Jonathan Villar homered for the Mets, who are playing their 10th doubleheader and third this week. Kevin Pillar had an RBI single.

Stroman lost his third straight decision. He was charged with three runs and five hits in five innings.

“I threw a slider that didn’t slide,” Stroman said of Anderson’s homer. “If I execute that pitch, he probably swings over it.”

Stroman retired his first nine hitters on 29 pitches. Adam Frazier got Pittsburgh’s first hit with a clean single to left and the Pirates had second and third for Nogowski, who doubled down the left-field line just past the diving attempt of Villar at third base.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (strained right hamstring) threw three innings and about 30 pitches in a simulated game. Manager Luis Rojas was particularly impressed with Carrasco’s changeup and said he could start a rehab assignment next week. ... 3B/OF J.D. Davis (sprained left hand) is continuing his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse and could rejoin the team next weekend.

UP NEXT

Max Kranick (1-0, 0.00 ERA) started the second game for Pittsburgh. Tylor Megill (0-0, 3.77 ERA) got the ball for New York.