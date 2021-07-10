Peralta expected to start for the Brewers against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (46-42, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-37, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (4-3, 4.67 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-3, 2.23 ERA, .90 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -193, Reds +167; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Cincinnati will face off on Saturday.

The Brewers are 27-19 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .381 this season. Willy Adames leads the club with a .471 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Reds have gone 23-22 away from home. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .330.

The Reds won the last meeting 2-0. Wade Miley secured his seventh victory and Jesse Winker went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Cincinnati. Eric Lauer took his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 54 RBIs and is batting .248.

Winker leads the Reds with 19 home runs and is slugging .545.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .252 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Reds: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (rib cage), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).