Kaprielian scheduled to start for Oakland against Texas

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Oakland Athletics (50-40, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (35-53, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-8, 5.17 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +127, Athletics -146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Oakland will face off on Saturday.

The Rangers are 22-23 on their home turf. The Texas offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .274.

The Athletics are 23-18 on the road. Oakland has slugged .400 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a .556 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Rangers won the last meeting 3-2. Jordan Lyles notched his fifth victory and Garcia went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Texas. Cole Irvin registered his eighth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 23 home runs and is batting .237.

Olson leads the Athletics with 41 extra base hits and is batting .283.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 3-7, .209 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Mark Canha: (hip), Mitch Moreland: (undisclosed).

