Moore expected to start for the Phillies against Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies (42-44, third in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-34, first in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 5.60 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (7-4, 3.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -144, Phillies +124; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Red Sox Saturday.

The Red Sox are 28-17 on their home turf. Boston has a collective batting average of .260 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with an average of .321.

The Phillies are 18-28 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .398 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .523.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 11-5. Garrett Richards earned his fifth victory and J.D. Martinez went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Vince Velasquez registered his fourth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 49 extra base hits and is batting .290.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 20 home runs and has 53 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .245 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Danny Santana: (quad), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back).