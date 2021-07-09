Keuchel, White Sox to face Lopez, Orioles

Chicago White Sox (51-35, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-58, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (6-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-11, 6.03 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +122, White Sox -140; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Chicago will face off on Friday.

The Orioles are 13-27 on their home turf. The Baltimore pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The White Sox are 20-21 on the road. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .337 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .395.

The White Sox won the last meeting 3-1. Lucas Giolito recorded his fifth victory and Billy Hamilton went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Dillon Tate registered his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 16 home runs and has 34 RBIs.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 63 RBIs and is batting .246.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .266 batting average, 6.51 ERA, outscored by seven runs

White Sox: 7-3, .304 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), John Means: (shoulder), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Maikel Franco: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Aaron Bummer: (hamstring), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).