McCullers Jr. expected to start for Houston against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (49-39, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (54-33, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (7-7, 4.63 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (6-1, 2.97 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -162, Athletics +143; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Oakland will face off on Thursday.

The Astros are 28-16 in home games in 2020. Houston has slugged .444 this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with a mark of .553.

The Athletics have gone 22-17 away from home. Oakland has slugged .403 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a mark of .557.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-3. Blake Taylor earned his second victory and Jose Altuve went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Sean Manaea registered his sixth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Altuve leads the Astros with 19 home runs and is batting .279.

Olson leads the Athletics with 39 extra base hits and is batting .284.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .218 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 3-7, .203 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Mark Canha: (hip), Mitch Moreland: (undisclosed).