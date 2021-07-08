Houser expected to start for Milwaukee against Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (45-41, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (52-36, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (5-5, 3.94 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Reds -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos and the Reds will take on the Brewers Thursday.

The Brewers are 26-18 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee's lineup has 107 home runs this season, Avisail Garcia leads them with 15 homers.

The Reds are 22-21 on the road. Cincinnati has a collective .250 this season, led by Nick Castellanos with an average of .335.

The Reds won the last meeting 2-1. Tyler Mahle secured his seventh victory and Tyler Naquin went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Cincinnati. Freddy Peralta registered his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .467.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 107 hits and is batting .335.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

Reds: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).