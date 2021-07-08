Skubal, Tigers to face Happ, Twins

Detroit Tigers (40-47, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-50, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-7, 4.36 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (4-4, 6.09 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -138, Tigers +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Detroit will face off on Thursday.

The Twins are 18-25 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .431 this season. Byron Buxton leads the team with a mark of .767.

The Tigers are 19-25 in road games. Detroit's lineup has 94 home runs this season, Jonathan Schoop leads them with 16 homers.

The Tigers won the last meeting 7-3. Michael Fulmer secured his second victory and Robbie Grossman went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Tyler Duffey took his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz leads the Twins with 18 home runs and has 45 RBIs.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 30 extra base hits and 50 RBIs.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .268 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Daz Cameron: (toe).