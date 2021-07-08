Faria scheduled to start as Arizona hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (37-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (25-63, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-5, 5.52 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Jake Faria (0-0, 5.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -140, Rockies +121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will square off on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks are 15-27 in home games in 2020. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 7.8.

The Rockies are 6-33 in road games. Colorado has slugged .396 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a mark of .480.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-4. Matt Peacock recorded his third victory and Eduardo Escobar went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Antonio Senzatela registered his eighth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .484.

Raimel Tapia leads the Rockies with 92 hits and has 39 RBIs.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (hamstring), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Matt Adams: (elbow).