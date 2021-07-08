Urias scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Miami

Los Angeles Dodgers (53-34, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (38-47, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (10-3, 3.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (5-7, 2.88 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +140, Dodgers -161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Los Angeles will play on Thursday.

The Marlins are 21-18 in home games in 2020. Miami has slugged .372 this season. Elieser Hernandez leads the team with a mark of .500.

The Dodgers are 25-21 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .410 this season. Max Muncy leads the team with a mark of .544.

The Marlins won the last meeting 9-6. Anthony Bender recorded his first victory and Garrett Cooper went 3-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for Miami. Edwin Uceta registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with 19 home runs and is slugging .485.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 47 RBIs and is batting .259.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .242 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), John Curtiss: (neck), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (foot), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).