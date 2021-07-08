Beric scores go-ahead goal in 72nd, Chicago tops Orlando 3-1

Robert Beric broke a tie in the 72nd minute and the Chicago Fire beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Chicago (3-7-2) won its second straight game, while Orlando (6-3-3) lost consecutive regular-season matches for the first time since August 2019.

Boris Sekulic tied it at 1 for Chicago in first-half stoppage time, heading Álvaro Medrán's cross inside the far post. Beric ran past the defense for Medrán's through ball and powered it home for a 2-1 lead.

Chinonso Offor capped it in second-half stoppage time by finishing a give-and-go with Przemyslaw Frankowski.

Orlando began the match with Nani and Mauricio Pereyra on the bench before both entered in the 76th. Andrés Perea gave Orlando the lead in the 34th by getting to a deflected cross in front of goal and sending it past goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

Shuttleworth denied Júnior Urso's close-range bicycle kick in the 86th.