Sports

Oakland’s Olson joins All-Star Home Run Derby

The Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Jeff Chiu AP
HOUSTON

Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson is joining the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12.

Olson began Tuesday with 20 home runs. He tweeted his participation before the Athletics played at Houston.

He joins Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby.

Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.

  Comments  
Fourth of July Sale
#ReadLocal

Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Taillon expected to start for the Yankees against Mariners

July 07, 2021 12:10 AM

Sports

AP Sportlight

July 07, 2021 12:10 AM

Sports

Dunning scheduled to start for Texas against Detroit

July 07, 2021 12:10 AM

Sports

Bubic expected to start for Kansas City against Cincinnati

July 07, 2021 12:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service