The Latest: Spain and Italy play in Euro 2020 semifinals

Italy's manager Roberto Mancini smiles during a training session at the Hive stadium in London, England, Monday, July 5, 2021, ahead of their Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match against Spain.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) AP

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

Italy and Spain will face each other in a knockout match at the fourth straight European Championship.

Spain beat Italy at Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 and went on to win the title each time. The Italians won five years ago at Euro 2016 but then lost to Germany in the quarterfinals.

The Euro 2020 semifinal match will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

The winner will face either England or Denmark on Sunday in the final. That match will also be played at Wembley.