Dunning scheduled to start for Texas against Detroit

Detroit Tigers (39-46, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (33-52, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jose Urena (2-8, 6.22 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -185, Tigers +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers travel to play the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 20-22 in home games in 2020. Texas has hit 100 home runs as a team this season. Joey Gallo leads the club with 21, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

The Tigers are 18-24 on the road. Detroit has a collective .235 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .275.

The Tigers won the last meeting 7-3. Wily Peralta earned his second victory and Zack Short went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Detroit. Kolby Allard registered his fifth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with 21 home runs and is batting .233.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 16 home runs and is batting .275.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .252 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .272 batting average, 4.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Alex Lange: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Daz Cameron: (toe), Niko Goodrum: (finger).