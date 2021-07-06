deGrom scheduled to start for New York against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (51-35, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (44-37, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-5, 0.00 ERA) Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-2, .95 ERA, .54 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -277, Brewers +229; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Mets Tuesday.

The Mets are 25-11 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Dominic Smith leads the team with a mark of .259.

The Brewers have gone 25-17 away from home. Milwaukee is slugging .378 as a unit. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .475.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-2. Seth Lugo notched his second victory and Pete Alonso went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for New York. Brandon Woodruff took his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 45 RBIs and is batting .255.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 15 home runs and is batting .244.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Corbin Burnes: (knee), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).