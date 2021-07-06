Arrieta expected to start as Chicago hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (40-42, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (42-43, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-5, 4.44 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-8, 5.57 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +112, Phillies -129; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies travel to take on the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The Cubs are 26-14 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .392 as a unit. Kris Bryant leads the team with a .507 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Phillies are 16-26 in road games. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .309, led by Jean Segura with a mark of .373.

The Phillies won the last meeting 13-3. Connor Brogdon notched his fifth victory and Rhys Hoskins went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Rex Brothers registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 53 RBIs and is batting .230.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 19 home runs and is slugging .474.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 0-10, .207 batting average, 6.39 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .210 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Ryan Tepera: (calf), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back).