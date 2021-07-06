Gonsolin, Dodgers to take on Lopez, Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers (53-32, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (36-47, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 2.81 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-5, 2.97 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +114, Dodgers -132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Taylor and the Dodgers will take on the Marlins Tuesday.

The Marlins are 19-18 on their home turf. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Trevor Rogers leads them with a mark of 10.9.

The Dodgers are 25-19 in road games. Los Angeles has hit 108 home runs as a team this season. Max Muncy leads the team with 18, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Marlins won the last meeting 5-4. David Hess earned his first victory and Jorge Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Victor Gonzalez registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with 19 home runs and is batting .230.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 34 extra base hits and is batting .244.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .245 batting average, 1.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), John Curtiss: (neck), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).