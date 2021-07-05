Montreal takes on New York City FC in conference action

New York City FC (5-3-2) vs. CF Montreal (4-3-4)

Montreal; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +242, New York City FC -106, Draw +292; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC takes on Montreal in Eastern Conference action.

Montreal went 8-13-2 overall and 4-8-1 at home in the 2020 season. Montreal averaged 1.5 goals on 4.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.

New York City FC put together a 12-8-3 record overall a season ago while finishing 5-5-3 in road matches. New York City FC scored 42 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 30.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Erik Hurtado (injured), Joel Waterman (injured), Ballou Tabla (injured).

New York City FC: Alexander Callens, Heber (injured).