DeSclafani scheduled to start for Giants at Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (52-30, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-62, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (8-3, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +141, Giants -163; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Francisco will play on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 13-26 in home games in 2020. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .303, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .326.

The Giants are 26-19 on the road. San Francisco has slugged .435 this season. Buster Posey leads the team with a .548 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-5. Dominic Leone secured his second victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Ryan Buchter registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 18 home runs and is batting .249.

Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .483.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .247 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Giants: 6-4, .256 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (hamstring), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (knee), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee).