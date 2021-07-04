Marquez expected to start for the Rockies against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (41-43, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-48, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (4-9, 6.15 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (7-6, 3.62 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -157, Cardinals +136; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and St. Louis will play on Sunday.

The Rockies are 30-17 on their home turf. Colorado is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with 45 total runs batted in.

The Cardinals are 18-25 on the road. St. Louis is slugging .377 as a unit. Tyler O'Neill leads the team with a slugging percentage of .562.

The Rockies won the last meeting 3-2. Jhoulys Chacin earned his second victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Genesis Cabrera took his third loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMahon leads the Rockies with 16 home runs and has 45 RBIs.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 16 home runs and is slugging .506.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Kyle Freeland: (hamstring), Matt Adams: (elbow).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (back), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).