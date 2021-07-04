Morton expected to start for the Braves against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (35-46, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (40-42, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-2, 2.00 ERA, .94 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (7-3, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -183, Marlins +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Miami will meet on Sunday.

The Braves are 23-22 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .422 this season. Huascar Ynoa leads the team with a mark of .765.

The Marlins are 17-28 on the road. Miami has slugged .368 this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with a .474 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-2. Sandy Alcantara earned his fifth victory and Garrett Cooper went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Kyle Muller took his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 22 home runs and has 48 RBIs.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 70 hits and has 51 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).