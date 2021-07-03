Irvin expected to start as Oakland hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (52-31, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (48-36, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-5, 4.96 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-7, 3.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -131, Red Sox +114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Boston will face off on Saturday.

The Athletics are 26-21 in home games in 2020. Oakland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Mark Canha with a mark of .375.

The Red Sox are 25-14 in road games. The Boston offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .324.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 3-2. Matt Barnes earned his fourth victory and Rafael Devers went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Boston. Lou Trivino took his third loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 38 extra base hits and is batting .284.

Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 95 hits and has 48 RBIs.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .286 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mark Canha: (hip).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Bobby Dalbec: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (knee), Kevin Plawecki: (hamstring).