Gonzales expected to start for Seattle against Texas

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Texas Rangers (32-50, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (44-39, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (3-5, 5.12 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 5.10 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -147, Rangers +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to face the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The Mariners are 25-16 on their home turf. Seattle has slugged .384 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the club with a .490 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 12-29 away from home. The Texas offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .272.

The Mariners won the last meeting 5-4. Anthony Misiewicz earned his third victory and Jake Fraley went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Taylor Hearn registered his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 18 home runs and has 47 RBIs.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 55 RBIs and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rangers: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

