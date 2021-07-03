Kershaw, Dodgers to take on Espino, Nationals

Los Angeles Dodgers (51-31, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (40-40, second in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-7, 3.25 ERA, .98 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) Nationals: Paolo Espino (2-2, 2.02 ERA, .87 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +171, Dodgers -201; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers head to take on the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The Nationals are 24-20 in home games in 2020. Washington has hit 89 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with 25, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 23-18 in road games. Los Angeles has hit 107 home runs as a team this season. Max Muncy leads the club with 18, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 10-5. Julio Urias secured his 10th victory and Justin Turner went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Sam Clay registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schwarber leads the Nationals with 53 RBIs and is batting .257.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 18 home runs and is batting .266.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .273 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .220 batting average, 2.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Kyle Finnegan: (hamstring), Erick Fedde: (oblique), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique), Trea Turner: (finger), Jordy Mercer: (quad).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).