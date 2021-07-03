LeBlanc scheduled to start for Cardinals at Rockies

St. Louis Cardinals (41-42, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (35-48, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-1, 5.60 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-2, 6.54 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -105, Cardinals -110; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and St. Louis will square off on Saturday.

The Rockies are 29-17 in home games in 2020. Colorado is hitting a collective batting average of .246 this season, led by Yonathan Daza with an average of .314.

The Cardinals are 18-24 on the road. St. Louis has slugged .377 this season. Tyler O'Neill leads the team with a mark of .562.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 9-3. Alex Reyes earned his fifth victory and Yadier Molina went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Yency Almonte registered his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 16 home runs and is slugging .480.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 16 home runs and is slugging .503.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Kyle Freeland: (hamstring), Matt Adams: (elbow).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (back), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Max Moroff: (shoulder).