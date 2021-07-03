Mariners host Rangers, aim to build on Kikuchi’s solid outing

Texas Rangers (32-49, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (43-39, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (6-0, 2.00 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-2, 4.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -103, Rangers -113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi went seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with six strikeouts against Toronto.

The Mariners are 15-12 against AL West opponents. Seattle's team on-base percentage of .292 is last in the American League. J.P. Crawford leads the club with an OBP of .349.

The Rangers are 12-19 against the rest of their division. Texas is slugging .384 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a slugging percentage of .531.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-2. Yusei Kikuchi earned his third victory and Kyle Seager went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Hyeon-jong Yang registered his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 35 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 30 extra base hits and 55 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .240 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rangers: 7-3, .283 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm), Sam Huff: (hamstring).