Ryu expected to start for Toronto against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (42-39, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (41-37, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (5-3, 3.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (7-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -206, Mariners +174; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners head to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

The Blue Jays are 17-18 on their home turf. Toronto has hit an MLB-leading 117 home runs this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with 26, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.

The Mariners have gone 18-23 away from home. Seattle has a collective on-base percentage of .291, last in the majors. Ty France leads the team with a mark of .346.

The Mariners won the last meeting 9-7. Kendall Graveman earned his second victory and Dylan Moore went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Patrick Murphy took his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 26 home runs and is slugging .675.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 18 home runs and is slugging .497.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .309 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .248 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), Rafael Dolis: (hand), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).