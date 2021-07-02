Lopez scheduled to start for Miami against Philadelphia

Miami Marlins (34-45, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (37-41, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-4, 2.87 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -131, Marlins +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head to take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The Phillies are 20-22 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .309, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .375.

The Marlins are 15-13 against NL East Division opponents. Miami's lineup has 76 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 18 homers.

The Marlins won the last meeting 11-6. Zach Pop earned his first victory and Duvall went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Miami. Aaron Nola registered his fifth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 17 home runs and has 44 RBIs.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 68 hits and is batting .259.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .203 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).