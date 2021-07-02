Toronto FC aims to stop 5-game slide, visits DC United

Toronto FC (1-7-2) vs. DC United (4-6-1)

Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United -120, Toronto FC +332, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC aims to break a five-game skid with a victory against DC United.

DC United went 5-12-6 overall a season ago while going 2-6-4 at home. DC United averaged 1.1 goals on 3.0 shots on goal per game last season.

Toronto FC compiled a 13-5-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 6-3-2 in road matches. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Drew Skundrich (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Erik Sorga (injured).

Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Yeferson Soteldo (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).