Columbus Crew face the New England Revolution

New England Revolution (7-2-2) vs. Columbus Crew (4-3-3)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +123, New England +206, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew and the New England Revolution take the field.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall and 10-1-0 at home in the 2020 season. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging two per game.

The Revolution put together an 8-7-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 6-4-3 in road matches. New England averaged 1.4 goals on 5.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. New England won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Artur (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Aidan Morris (injured), Bradley Wright-Phillips (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured), Christian Mafla (injured).