The Latest: Dutch TV shows wrong subtitles for German anthem

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Germany's players, right, stand for the national anthem of their country before the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany, at Wembley stadium, in London, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Matthew Childs/Pool via AP)
Germany's players, right, stand for the national anthem of their country before the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany, at Wembley stadium, in London, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Dutch public broadcaster NPO has apologized for wrongly subtitling the German national anthem when it was played before the team’s European Championship match against England in London.

The NPO subtitling department’s Twitter account says “the wrong verse was accidentally shown” and has apologized to viewers who were offended by the error.

The verse beginning “Deutschland, Deutschland ueber alles” was dropped in post-World War II Germany.

England beat Germany 2-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Euro 2020 quarterfinals.

