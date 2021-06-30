Cease scheduled to start for Chicago against Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (33-44, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (46-32, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0, 4.64 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (6-3, 3.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -132, Twins +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will play on Wednesday.

The White Sox are 25-12 against opponents from the AL Central. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .334 is second in the majors. Yoan Moncada leads the team with an OBP of .403.

The Twins are 14-17 in division matchups. Minnesota has hit 112 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the club with 17, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 7-6. Lucas Giolito earned his sixth victory and Gavin Sheets went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Chicago. Kenta Maeda registered his third loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .430.

Cruz leads the Twins with 43 RBIs and is batting .303.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.62 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Twins: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (undisclosed), Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Adam Engel: (hamstring), Adam Eaton: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Mitch Garver: (groin).