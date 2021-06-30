Diamondbacks look to stop 3-game losing streak against Cardinals

Arizona Diamondbacks (22-59, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (39-41, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Riley Smith (1-3, 5.71 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-5, 3.98 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -220, Diamondbacks +186; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Cardinals are 22-18 on their home turf. St. Louis' team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with an OBP of .351.

The Diamondbacks are 10-35 on the road. Arizona is slugging .372 as a unit. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a slugging percentage of .471.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-2. Carlos Martinez earned his fourth victory and Nolan Arenado went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Caleb Smith took his fourth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 16 home runs and is batting .270.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 30 extra base hits and is batting .249.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .243 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).