Yankees, streaking LeMahieu set for matchup with Angels

Los Angeles Angels (38-41, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (41-38, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 2.58 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 4.32 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -126, Angels +109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York's LeMahieu puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Angels.

The Yankees are 22-19 on their home turf. New York has hit 105 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the club with 18, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Angels are 17-22 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .433, good for fourth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .677 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Yankees won the last meeting 11-5. Jameson Taillon earned his third victory and Miguel Andujar went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for New York. Andrew Heaney registered his sixth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 18 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 28 home runs and is slugging .677.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Angels: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (back), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).