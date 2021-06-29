Blue Jays acquire OF Dickerson, RHP Cimber from Marlins

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) tosses a caught ball to first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Mary Holt) AP

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired injured outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber in a trade Tuesday with the Miami Marlins.

Miami obtained infielder Joe Panik and minor league reliever Andrew McInvale.

Dickerson is sidelined with a bruised left foot and is expected to be in a walking boot for at least two more weeks. He is batting .260 with two homers and 14 RBIs. Jesus Sanchez had taken over in left field during Dickerson's absence.

“We definitely look at this as a move about today and the future,” Marlins general manager Kim Ng said Tuesday before Miami opened a three-game series in Philadelphia.

“We need to look at Jesus Sanchez as a piece of this. We got sped up in the process in terms of bringing Jesus up after the month he had in Triple-A. When we saw Jesus and saw how he’s handling it up here, we felt more comfortable in trading Corey Dickerson. Jesus being able to take that spot at this point was part of the equation.”

The sidewinding Cimber has a 2.88 ERA in 33 games. Panik is batting .246 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

McInvale has a 2.55 ERA in 15 games at Class A and Double A.

“Joe is a guy who has experience, versatility,” Ng said. “We think he’ll be a great fit.”

As part of the trade, the Blue Jays will send the Marlins: $2,652,884 in equal payments of $1,326,442 on Sept. 3 and Oct. 3.

That money will offset some of the salary difference. Dickerson is owed $4,387,097 from an $8.5 million salary, Cimber $447,419 from a $925,000 salary and Panik $954,839 from a $1.85 million salary.

The deal could be the first of several before the trade deadline for the Marlins, who are last in the NL East. Toronto is third in the AL East.