Gausman scheduled to start for Giants at Dodgers

San Francisco Giants (50-28, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (48-31, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (8-1, 1.49 ERA, .76 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (7-1, 2.51 ERA, .91 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -147, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Francisco will square off on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 21-11 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .332 leads the National League. Max Muncy leads the club with an OBP of .404.

The Giants are 20-12 in division matchups. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .321, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the club with a mark of .401.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-2. Trevor Bauer earned his eighth victory and Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Anthony DeSclafani registered his third loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 77 hits and has 40 RBIs.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 17 home runs and has 51 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Giants: 7-3, .274 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee).