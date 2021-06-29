Ross scheduled to start as Washington hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (47-32, second in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (38-38, second in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (6-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Nationals: Joe Ross (4-7, 4.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +105, Rays -115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows and the Rays will take on the Nationals Tuesday.

The Nationals are 22-18 in home games in 2020. Washington's team on-base percentage of .318 is eighth in the league. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .383.

The Rays have gone 24-16 away from home. Tampa Bay has slugged .390 this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with a .484 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Nationals won the last meeting 9-7. Brad Hand earned his third victory and Ryan Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Washington. Diego Castillo registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Nationals with 32 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Meadows leads the Rays with 54 RBIs and is batting .238.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .270 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Kyle Finnegan: (hamstring), Erick Fedde: (oblique), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique), Victor Robles: (knee).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Josh Fleming: (calf), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Taylor Walls: (wrist).