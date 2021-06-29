Yankees look to end 4-game skid against Angels

Los Angeles Angels (38-40, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (40-38, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (4-5, 4.72 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (2-4, 5.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -148, Angels +127; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Yankees are 21-19 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 102 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Aaron Judge leads the club with 17, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Angels have gone 17-21 away from home. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. David Fletcher leads the team with an average of .286.

The Angels won the last meeting 5-3. Jose Suarez recorded his third victory and Juan Lagares went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Michael King took his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 28 extra base hits and is batting .281.

Fletcher leads the Angels with 81 hits and has 24 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (back), Darren O'Day: (rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).