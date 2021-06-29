Oakland takes on Texas after Irvin’s strong showing

Texas Rangers (30-48, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-33, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-1, 2.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -182, Rangers +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Cole Irvin. Irvin went eight innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with eight strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Athletics are 15-15 against AL West opponents. Oakland has hit 99 home runs as a team this season. Matt Olson leads them with 20, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Rangers are 10-18 in division games. Texas has slugged .378 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .550.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-1. Chris Bassitt secured his eighth victory and Jed Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Kolby Allard took his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 20 home runs and is batting .296.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 29 extra base hits and is batting .279.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mark Canha: (hip).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).