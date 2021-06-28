The Latest: France to face Switzerland at Euro 2020

France's Paul Pogba warms up during a training session at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, June 27, 2021, the day before their round of 16 match against Switzerland. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) AP

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

World Cup champion France will play Switzerland for a spot in the quarterfinals at the European Championship.

The French team lost in the Euro 2016 final before winning the World Cup three years ago. They finished first in their group at Euro 2020 but won only one match.

The game against the Swiss will be played in Bucharest.

Spain will take on Croatia in Copenhagen in the early match.