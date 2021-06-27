Gallen scheduled to start for Diamondbacks at Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks (22-56, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (46-33, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (7-2, 2.50 ERA, .92 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -281, Diamondbacks +233; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Arizona will play on Sunday.

The Padres are 21-15 against NL West teams. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .317, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .374.

The Diamondbacks are 7-24 in division matchups. Arizona has hit 70 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 17, averaging one every 16.9 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 10-1. Merrill Kelly notched his fourth victory and Escobar went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Arizona. Dinelson Lamet took his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 38 extra base hits and is batting .294.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .484.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .282 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .233 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Pierce Johnson: (triceps), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: (finger), Austin Nola: (knee).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).