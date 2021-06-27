Houston’s Gurriel puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Tigers

Houston Astros (48-29, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (33-44, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (2-3, 4.75 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +171, Astros -200; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Houston will square off on Sunday.

The Tigers are 18-21 on their home turf. Detroit is slugging .380 as a unit. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a .480 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Astros are 22-16 in road games. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .347, good for first in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the club with a mark of .396.

The Astros won the last meeting 3-2. Lance McCullers Jr. notched his fifth victory and Yordan Alvarez went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Michael Fulmer took his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 27 extra base hits and is batting .272.

Gurriel leads the Astros with 87 hits and has 52 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .264 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Astros: 9-1, .306 batting average, 1.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 50 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (pectoral), Alex Lange: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Niko Goodrum: (finger).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).